JACKSBORO, Tenn. — A story that started as a Facebook post in Jacksboro, Tennessee is now a national movement to help a teacher and her students -- even catching the eyes of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Yes – J. Lo and A-Rod.

In early October, Jacksboro Elementary teacher Brooke Goins was helping her students with a math worksheet when a student asked when the "food lady" was coming back. The "food lady" is a woman with a local church who delivers bags of food to students in need.

It was a short week so the food wasn't coming. She knew she had to do something so she texted her friends and let them know she was going to Walmart. They immediately chipped in and helped her buy the little boy SpaghettiOs, applesauce, Slim Jims and other snacks.

Goins then posted the story on her Facebook page to thank the school for coming together to make sure her student didn't go hungry.

As of Oct. 23, it had more than 40,000 shares.

Goins and her coworkers asked their principals if they could start a food pantry for all the Jacksboro Elementary students in need and they, obviously, said yes.

When the post made its way to J. Lo, she and her husband said they, too, were brought to tears by the story and decided to donate 365 days worth of meals to the school's food pantry.

"When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough," she said.

They sent the school the boxes and even Facetimed the teachers and students to share the news with them.

"To those that have supported our school and community, whether it be through donations or volunteering, you have touched our hearts. For all you have done for our students, we will forever be grateful," Jacksboro Elementary School posted.

The post attracted the attention of many people in East Tennessee and elsewhere, from New York, California and Washington, bringing in more than 250 boxes of food, shelving and reaching more than $1,000 in total donations.

