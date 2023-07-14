In 1948, a then 20-year-old Jim Tack married 18-year-old Iona. 75 years later, the two say their marriage hasn't changed one bit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAVANNA, Ill. — Back in 1948, Jim and Iona Tack said "I do" in what would begin a longtime marriage. In that same year, the two would begin building their dream home in Savanna, Illinois.

It's a home that they both say is full of memories.

"We didn't have any tools," Jim said. "We only had two handsaws and built our home. Throughout countless renovations, it's still standing and I couldn't have done it without my wife, Iona."

On Sunday, July 16, the couple will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary - an achievement that has left their kids, Mary and James, proud.

"Just having them here means the world to us," Mary said. "Just having your parents at 93 and 95, that's unbelievable. I couldn't imagine what my life would be without them."

James added that being able to keep their parents at home is the most important thing to both him and Mary.

"This home has changed a lot," James said. "To be able to keep our parents here, check in on them and make sure everything is okay, that's the world to us. We wouldn't want it any different."

Jim said the key to staying in a long relationship is having fun and being able to apologize when mistakes are made.

"To achieve this, you have to work as a team," Jim added. "I love my wife, she's the best and I wouldn't change anything."

The Tack family is inviting the public to celebrate the milestone at Manny's Pizza in Savanna. The celebration will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m.