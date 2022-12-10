PHOTOS: Patients unable to leave get into Halloween spirit with costume event at All Children's Hopsital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Patients and families at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital got a bit of the Halloween spirit on Wednesday after being treated to a special Halloween costume event.
Although unable to leave, patients had the opportunity to get free costumes and accessories to turn into the cutest mini ghouls and goblins thanks to Spirit Halloween store’s charitable foundation, Spirit of Children.
The hospital says local Spirit stores were also on hand to assist their patients and will donate 10% of individual sales at select stores to support child life programs at local children's hospitals, including Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
