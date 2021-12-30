Late Hall of Fame Coach John Madden donated gaming consoles to military troops every Christmas

Twenty Xboxes were donated to Support the Troops by John Madden himself in 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — Following the news of Hall of Fame Coach John Madden's death, we remember the holiday joy he brought every year for the ones who couldn't be at home with their family.

Madden continuously showed support to a local Wesley Chapel non-profit that provides care packages for military troops deployed in remote areas.

While many of the packages contain simple necessities like tube socks and toothpaste, they also hold some surprises like cigars — and even Xboxes.

Every Christmas, 20 of the popular gaming consoles were donated to Support the Troops by Madden himself.

Air Force Pilot Captain Ryan Sheive was one of the group members that spent Christmas 2020 deployed in Qatar that got gifted an Xbox.

"It’s almost like the person who is building that box or sending you that box is sending you a hug from back in the states – a hug from home," Sheive said in an earlier interview.

Here is a picture of the squad playing with an Xbox gifted to them:

Madden, along with other donors in the Tampa Bay area used care packages sent through Support the Troops to spread the holiday happiness.

In collaboration with the nonprofit and Sonny's BBQ, 10 Tampa Bay has an ongoing holiday drive called 10 for the Troops which collects toiletries and other supplies for military members serving overseas through the end of the year.