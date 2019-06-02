SAN DIEGO — A man is thanking an airport stranger on Facebook, hoping to prove the point that people can overcome differences and just be kind to one another.

The father, a former Marine from Las Vegas, was waiting to board a plane in San Diego when his 16-month-old daughter wanted to say "hi" to somebody, USA Today reports.

"Last night, while waiting to board our plane, @_carterjean_ was being her usual inquisitive self wanting to meet and say “hi” to everyone she could, until she walked up on this man. He reached out and asked if she wanted to sit with him," Kevin Armentrout wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

Armentrout told USA Today the man is a field sales manager for Samsung, who was heading home to Oklahoma.

"He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks. This wasn’t a short little exchange, this was 45 minutes. Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends," Armentrout's post continued.

"This is the world I want for her."

Given the amount of divide and disagreement in the U.S., Armentrout hopes his daughter's interaction serves as an example for all.

"In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this ... not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN," he wrote.

