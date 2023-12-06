Knoxville firefighters helped deliver a baby in 2005. Now he is all grown up and working with them as an intern!

Time sure can fly! OT Harris is working as a summer intern with the same KFD crew that helped deliver him back in 2005.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2005, a Knoxville Fire Department crew rushed to help bring a baby into the world. Now 18 years later, the child they helped deliver has grown up and is working with that very same crew!

The Knoxville Fire Department said OT Harris signed up to work for a summer internship with the city of Knoxville.

"It’s a small world! In 2005 this KFD crew assisted in the delivery of Mr. OT Harris. Today this crew is working with Mr. Harris as part of the Summer in the City intern program!" KFD said.

Interns with the city are paid to do all sorts of work over eight weeks, including two community service projects.

The Summer in the City paid internship program runs from June to July and is open to people between the ages of 16 to 22. It is no longer accepting applications for this summer. The application period usually opens in spring each year. You can learn more at this website.