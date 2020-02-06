"Our whole community knows Carl. To know him is to love him."

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A longtime Walmart employee in LaGrange was celebrated by his community yesterday for 26 years on the job, complete with a salute from first responders.

"Our whole community knows Carl. To know him is to love him," a Walmart Facebook post said. "Carl is such a hard worker and deserves recognition as he goes above and beyond every day to make people smile."

According to a post, Carl "loves sirens and got to ride in to his celebration on a fire truck!"

Pictures from the LaGrange Fire Department Facebook showed in the fire truck and holding a LaGrange Fire Department hat and shirt.

According to Walmart, the LaGrange Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and LaGrange Emergency Services AMR all helped Carl celebrate outside the store.

"Mr. Carl is the LIGHT this community/world need with so much darkness," one Facebook user wrote in the comments. "He is truly the definition GOOD!!!"

"Congratulations Carl on 26 years of hard work!!" the LaGrange Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "LFD and all First Responders would like to thank you for your years of service and always having a smile on your face!!"



