Lakeland sanitation worker surprises boy with very own garbage truck

After surprising the worker with a Christmas gift, Jaden got a surprise of his own.
LAKELAND, Fla. — One good deed sparks another! 

Steven works with City of Lakeland Solid Waste and drives a garbage truck, the city said on social media. 

Last week, he was gifted a surprise Christmas present from Shell and her grandson Jaden. The city said it was "done with no ulterior motive," just to spread some holiday cheer. 

Little did they know Steven had a surprise of his own on his truck -- a garbage truck just for Jaden! 

