Lakeland mom creates toy drive for hospitalized children

Liz Haygood says she knows first hand what its like for families to spend special moments in the hospital.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman thought of a way to bring holiday cheer to children who won't be able to gather around the Christmas tree in their living rooms during the holidays.

Kate Haygood created the Kate's Story Foundation to help bring some holiday joy to kids in the hospital.

The organization collects and buys toys to drop off to local hospitals each year. Haygood says she was inspired to create the organization after many visits to the hospital with her daughter Kate.

Kate was diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age. She spent some special moments in the hospital like her first birthday in the hospital.

"We just felt like for the time that we were there that our world stopped and the world around us just kept spinning," Haygood said.

Haygood says she wanted to help bring some comfort to other children who are going through a difficult time in their lives.

"Our hope is that that toy or that gift is going to bring them so much joy and just make them feel so loved," she explained.