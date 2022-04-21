6th annual lemonade stand to support childhood cancer returns to St. Petersburg

100-percent of the proceeds will go to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Six years later and one Tampa Bay area girl's dream of raising money to fight childhood cancer through the power of lemonade is still going strong.

Caroline Gallagher's C&C Lemonade Factory announced it would be hosting its 6th annual Lemonade Stand this June with 100-percent of the proceeds going to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

However, this year's fundraiser will be even sweeter since it'll be the first in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Event organizers say the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Aldi, Kahwa Coffee, Kendra Scott, Lane's Lemonade, Pacific Counter and Big Storm Brewing Company will be partnering with the fundraiser.

Caroline was originally diagnosed with leukemia at 18-months-old. Six months later and her two-year-old cousin, Julia, was also diagnosed with cancer. The two battled cancer for more than two years with Caroline eventually going into remission. Sadly, Julia lost the fight.

Years later and Caroline decided to have a lemonade stand to raise money in order to buy toys for her friends in the hospital. That year she raised $54, the next year she raised more than $800. Caroline's lemonade stand has since raised thousands every year.

If you're looking to get a cup of lemonade and help Caroline in her mission, you can head to her home from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 4 at 6312 Dartmouth Avenue in St. Petersburg.