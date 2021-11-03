Boy's lost toy found at Little Rock airport, agent returns him with complete mission letter

A ramp agent in Little Rock goes above and beyond to return boy's lost Buzz Lightyear toy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Buzz Lightyear toy was left on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas, TX., but by the time the family noticed the toy was missing, the plane had already taken off to it's next destination — Little Rock.

But Jason, a ramp agent in Little Rock, not only found the toy, he noticed the toy said Hagen on the foot.

So Jason searched the passengers list and found one person with name Hagen on the flight.

A few days later, Hagen and his family received a special surprise in the mail.

Not only was his buddy returned, but he arrived in a hand-decorated box, complete with a letter describing his mission at Southwest Airlines and pictures to boot.

