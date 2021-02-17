Local boy battling cancer fulfills dream of becoming deputy

5-year-old Jeremiah got a badge, K-9 training and some new Manatee County deputy friends to help him finish off his cancer treatments strong.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Not everyone can say they have their dream job. But one local boy battling cancer got the chance to get his all thanks to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's upcoming Sarasota Fashion Funds the Cure event.

"We're going to give you your own badge, Jeremiah, you're now a true deputy," one Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy said. "We also got you a flag, some patches and some other fun stuff."

Jeremiah's mother Daniela Isaza says he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that was stage 4 last year in March right before his 4th birthday. She says through all of his treatments one main thing has kept his spirits high.

"He loves police officers," Isaza said, "He loves to see them and will ask about them all the time to see if they are coming to see him because they have done parades for him in the past."

Their kind actions inspired Jeremiah to find a lifelong passion.

"He wants to catch the bad guys and always talks about wanting to be a police officer doctor so he can help kids with cancer," Isaza said. "This really means a lot to us since COVID hit we haven't been able to have any visitors or take him to the park or anything so it feels like he has been punished even more and has made it harder. But today he can finally partake in something and that means the world to him and to us," she said.

She says all of this excitement will help re-energize him through his journey.

Jeremiah got to meet deputies from various units including the K-9s and the SWAT team. He is currently in remission but has another 6 months of treatment left.