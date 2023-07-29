LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV) reunited a Texas family with its loving furbaby on Friday.
Jill, who has been missing for two years, found her way back to the family thanks to a microchip.
"We love a happy ending," said Friends of the Animal Village, a nonprofit dedicated to providing supplemental support to LRAV. "Microchips make them possible. Please microchip your pets, and be sure to register them."
According to Friends of the Animal Village, the family drove from Texas to Little Rock to pick up Jill after receiving the phone call Thursday afternoon.