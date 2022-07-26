Maine UPS driver praised for act of kindness bringing in trash can

A homeowner in Windham caught the delivery driver on security camera. She said it "made her week."

WINDHAM, Maine — It is often the simplest acts of kindness that mean the most — and that was exactly the case for one woman in Windham this week.

Theresa Parker Rhoades caught the moment a UPS driver made his way up her driveway with more than just a package.

With her doorbell camera, she watched the man take the extra step to bring in her empty trash can from the road.

"I want to thank him," Rhoades told NEWS CENTER Maine. "With the heat and as busy as they are, to take the time to do this made my whole week."

Rhoades posted the video to the Windham Maine Community Board Facebook group and it quickly got a lot of attention, with dozens of community members praising the act.

"Wow! That's awesome!" one person commented. "As a local UPS driver, this makes me proud," another wrote.

Within hours people were trying to track down just who the delivery driver was. Soon, Sean Witte came forward on Facebook to identify himself as the man behind the gesture.

"Hey y'all, I'm Sean and that's me in the video. I really cant thank y'all enough for the kind words," he wrote in a comment. "I really enjoy doing deliveries in Windham, such a nice town."

