Man moves into retirement home with his mother so he can spend more time with her

Because no matter how old you get, there's nothing like spending time and creating new memories with mom.

HOUSTON — There's nothing like having your mom close by and if anyone can attest to that, it's Bill.

Bill's mom, Eleanor Derbing, has been living in a retirement home in Houston since 2014.

Though Eleanor, 96, has been enjoying life at The Buckingham, a senior living community in Houston, for Bill, 75, the memories he enjoyed making with his mother stopped.

That's why he decided to pack his things last year and move into The Buckingham with his mom.

The retirement home said the two are very active in the community and inseparable. Not only do they play Rummikub and bingo together, but the two join each other for dinner every night.

“One of my favorite memories I have as a kid is our family dinners. My mom would cook for my father and my two sisters every night. We would all laugh and talk about our day,” Bill said. “It is special that I still get those dinners and time to catch up with my mom at The Buckingham.”