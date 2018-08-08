Palm Harbor firefighters see a lot of people in their jobs, but most of them are in distress. So it was most welcome when they recently got to meet one of the people they saved after he recovered.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue posted the story on their Facebook page. A 41-year-old man named Mark collapsed in his home, and his girlfriend Jennifer began performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The medics performed CPR for 26 minutes and used a defibrillator on him 13 times before they restored his pulse.

He was diagnosed with a major heart attack and went into cardiac arrest twice in the emergency room. He spent two weeks in the hospital.

Tuesday, Mark and Jennifer went to Station 66 to thank the people who saved his life. They brought cookies and brownies.

"It was a humbling experience not only seeing him, but listening to his story. We are very glad you have recovered and are doing well!"

