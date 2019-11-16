For most people, mid-November is too early to put up a Christmas tree. But for the Spainhouers the tree couldn't go up fast enough.

It is the first time in a very long time Maritza saw her Christmas tree with the help of a vision head-set.

"I'm even getting some teary-eyed right now. It's exciting," said Maritza Spainhouer.

Maritza is vision-impaired. Her eyesight is 25% of total vision and she tells WFAA she has little to no peripheral vision. She was born with a condition called retinitis pigmentosa which will gradually lead to complete loss of vision.

Maritza was excited to get the Christmas tree up as soon as possible this year because she hasn't seen her tree in nearly 13 years. Now with the help of the IrisVision head-set, she can see the ornaments on her tree.

"It was a pure surprise and to see her reaction just made my heart jump for joy," said Steven, her husband.

Patricia Smith goes to the same church as the Spainhouers and introduced them to the IrisVision goggles. She is also vision-impaired and now trains others on the head-set.

"I can see the reds, I can see the blues, I can see the green of the tree," Maritza said.

Those are all the colors people usually take for granted seeing during the holidays.

Maritza has used the goggles for six months and she can finally see her three parakeets and won't have to use the jumbo deck of cards. She is even considering going back to school.

"It opened my opportunities. It's really a Christmas miracle," said Maritza and Steven.

More on WFAA: