Heartwarming

North Carolina woman celebrates 99th birthday

Eloise Simpson is turning 99 on Monday. She knows how to save and she makes the best biscuits.
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Who says good genes can’t run in the family? In this family, it does and they have a history of it. 

Eloise Simpson of McLeansville is turning 99 Monday.

She is one of three sisters to reach this milestone. One sister lived to be 105 while the other lived to be 106!

Elosie Simpson celebrates her 99th birthday

Her family and friends couldn’t celebrate her last year because of the pandemic, but they came out to celebrate Simpson on Saturday.

Ms. Simpson has a total of eight children, and many grandkids, and now great-grandkids. 

Her daughter Margo told WFMY News 2 her mother is a God-fearing woman, knows how to save a penny, and makes the best biscuits! 

We wish Ms. Simpton a very happy birthday! 

