MIAMI, Fla — Babies born at Miami hospitals ahead of Super Bowl LIV are suiting up for the big game.

Jackson Health System dressed up the newborns, brought into the world just ahead of the big game, in referee and Super Bowl rookie onesies. Plus, adorable crochet hats that look like footballs.

The onesies were donated by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

“These cute hall-of-famers are lined up while the adorable referees make sure the game is played fairly while cooing with excitement for #SuperBowlLIV,” the health system said in a Facebook post.

The babies were chosen from three of the health systems’ hospitals: The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial, The Women’s Pavilion at Jackson North and The Women’s Center at Jackson South.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

10News' Ryan Bass and Justin Granit are at Super Bowl LIV as we count down to the big game heading to Tampa Bay.

You can listen and subscribe to their Tampa Bay 55 podcast here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter