FISHERS, Ind. — After a year away in Kuwait, one military mom had a happy homecoming when she surprised her daughter at school in Fishers Tuesday.

Stephanie Braden has been overseas while serving the country for the last year. On Tuesday, she surprised her daughter, Sophia Tangara, during music class at Fall Creek Intermediate School.

"So excited to witness the joy in this beautiful homecoming," the school said in a Facebook post.

Braden also has children who attend Fall Creek Junior High School and Fishers High School.