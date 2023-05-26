Tampa Bay mom credits swim lessons with saving toddler's life

“I have so much to smile about,” said Lewis. “He’s progressing. Thriving. He’s in school. Trying to fight through this brain injury.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shakilya Lewis said her life changed 15 months ago, but she still finds joy in every moment. A day in mid-February also changed her son, Brandon Green Jr.’s life. Her son, B.J.’s story serves as a cautionary tale.

“I have so much to smile about,” said Lewis. “He’s progressing. Thriving. He’s in school. Trying to fight through this brain injury.”

B.J was spending time with his great-grandmother. He was supposed to be taking a nap.

“80 years old. She got tired and she dozed off,” said Lewis. “His uncle came and found him floating on top of the water.”

He found B.J. floating in the family pool. B.J. had wandered out the back door and fell into the family pool. Medics didn’t know what to expect.

“He was given about a 3 and a half percent chance of making it through the night,” said Lewis.

She credits her decision to enroll B.J. in swim classes for his survival.

“He actually treaded water for about 4 minutes,” said Lewis.

Kymbriell Finch was B.J.’s swim instructor.

“What happens when God has their hands on you. When God is not done yet. Miracles will happen.,” said Finch. “Before his body just could not tread any longer. When they told me that, I broke down. To be an American Red Cross lifeguard, you have to be able to tread for at least 2 minutes. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say: ‘I say B.J.s name almost every day.’”

Lewis said extensive therapy at Kennedy Krieger Institute, in Baltimore gave her hope. Treatment also helped B.J. find his sense of humor.

“Even now, if I’m just bugging him, I’ll say B.J. if I’m getting on your nerves, just squeeze my finger. He squeezes my finger,” said Lewis.

Lewis started the hashtag B.J. Strong, hoping to raise awareness and funds for care. She believes his strength exists because she empowered him through swim lessons.

“I can teach you how to survive in a natural resource we have,” said Finch.