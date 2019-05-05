MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her graduation ceremony from Ferris State University on Saturday because she was attending her son's Central Michigan University commencement.

However, she was surprised by getting called out of the crowd and getting her degree.

In a video posted on Central Michigan's Twitter, her son, Stephan, puts a mortarboard on her head while the crowd cheers.

The CMU President Dr. Bob Davies says, "I made a call today when I found this out, to David Eisler, the president of Ferris State University. So please pay attention."

Davies goes on to formally graduate Wilson.

"On behalf of President Eisler and Ferris State trustees, I confer upon you Sharonda Wilson the bachelor's degree that you have earned," he said. "Please move your tassel from your right to your left."

Wilson moves her tassel as the room gave her a standing ovation.

