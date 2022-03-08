We're wishing William Harvey Zeigler the happiest of birthdays!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, when William Zeigler received his COVID-19 vaccine.

We want to wish William Harvey Zeigler a happy birthday! Born in 1920, Zeigler turned 102 on Friday.

A native of Damascus, he has lived a lifetime of public service, beginning with his stint in the U.S. Army during World War II and continuing when he joined the Montgomery County NAACP upon his honorable discharge.

Along with his sister, Zeigler co-founded an event called "The Evening in Paris" in the late 1950s. The event allowed African-Americans to meet with federal, state and local elected officials.

Working as a youth director, Zeigler was also instrumental in organizing a group that attended the 1963 March on Washington.

His dedication to the advancement of civil and human rights has earned him several awards over the years, and an induction into the Montgomery County Human Rights Hall of Fame.

Once again, happy birthday Mr. Zeigler!

