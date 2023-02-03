Police said Bella has been charged with excessive use of olfactory sense and for being overly adorable.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School.

Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.

The alleged culprit, K9 Bella, was caught "red-pawed" sneaking a doughnut off a teacher's desk, police report.

Police said Bella has been charged with excessive use of olfactory sense and for being overly adorable. She has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 minutes of belly rubs and ear scratches a day.

Guess who tracked down a sweet treat??? MPD Officers have recently noticed a string of disappearances of food items... Posted by Mooresville Police Department on Friday, February 3, 2023

