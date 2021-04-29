The team honored Newnan Patrol Corporal Ken Hobbs with a signed softball with all of the team members names on it.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A youth softball team honored the Newnan police officer that evacuated them just minutes before a shootout.

Last Sunday, Newnan Patrol Corporal Ken Hobbs evacuated a ball field before a shootout with an armed suspect.

Hobbs' quick thinking got the team and their parents to safety just before a suspect shot at police officers in the same ball field.

The team honored Hobbs Tuesday night with a signed softball with all of their members' names on it. It was the same ball that they were playing with when Hobbs evacuated them.