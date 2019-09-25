PARK CITY, Utah — A police officer in Utah was caught on video teaching a teen how to tie a tie for homecoming.

Christy Cater was in a hurry to get her son Jacob Deleo to meet up with his date and friends before the dance for pictures, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.

There was one problem: He didn’t know how to tie his tie correctly.

Deleo and his mom were in such a hurry, officer Mike Carrillo pulled them over for rolling through a stop sign, according to KSTU.

But, instead of writing them a ticket, officer Carrillo helped Deleo tie his tie.

It meant so much to Deleo, that when officer Carrillo went to shake his hand, he asked for a hug, KUTV said.

Deleo was able to make it photos and homecoming on time.

