Shondra Diggett, a nurse Orange Park Medical Center nurse, plays guitar and sings for her patients every night. Now she can play for them on a brand new guitar!

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park nurse who shares the healing effects of music with her patients is being recognized by the world's largest musical instruments retailer.

We first introduced you to Shondra Diggett, a nurse at Orange Park Medical Center who plays the guitar and sings for her patients every night, when she performed for fellow staff and visitors at the hospital last month.

Now, she will soon be able to play for her patients on a brand new guitar.

Diggett's performance at the hospital on May 14 was in celebration of National Hospital Week. The behavioral health unit nurse played several songs in the OPMC main lobby, and First Coast News shared videos of her singing.

The CEO of Guitar Center, Ron Japinga, saw our story and reached out to us to help arrange a surprise for Diggett. He sent her a $2,000 gift card toward the purchase of a new guitar, along with his thanks for her service and for sharing the healing power of music.

Japinga joined the surprise virtually, as local Guitar Center employees delivered the gift card in person at OPMC Thursday night, jumping at the chance to help somebody who goes out of her way to help others.

"As soon as I heard that this was something we were even thinking about doing, I just said, anything you need from me, I want to do this," said Devon Dame, who works at Guitar Center. "Let's make it happen."

Diggett said she does it all for her patients. They were the ones who picked out the songs she played at last month's performance.

"It's humbling, man," Diggett said. "I do it because, one, I enjoy it, and two, the patients really respond to it."

She said she plans to spend the gift card on either lessons or a brand new Taylor guitar.