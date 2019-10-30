ODESSA, Texas — Just because you spend your first Halloween in the hospital doesn't mean you can't celebrate it in style.

NICU nurses at Odessa Regional Medical Center are in charge of some of the most precious cargo-premature babies. The children need intensive medical care and spend the first few weeks or even months in the hospital.

But the nurses don't stop at simply caring for the children,

For Halloween, the nurses created adorable costumes for the little ones to wear. The costumes ranged from Disney classics like Mickey Mouse and Snow White to Minions from Despicable Me.

Enjoy the adorable pictures in our slideshow below:

ORMC NICU celebrates Halloween
Nemo from Finding Nemo
Ariel from The Little Mermaid
Woody from Toy Story
Minnie Mouse
Mickey Mouse
Tinker Bell from Peter Pan
Princess
Toy Story Alien
Snow White
Minion from Despicable Me
Peter Pan
Princess
Jessie from Toy Story
King
Minion from Despicable Me
Mickey Mouse
Elsa from Frozen
Olaf from Frozen
Sully from Monster's Inc.
Belle from Beauty and the Beast

