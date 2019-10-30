ODESSA, Texas — Just because you spend your first Halloween in the hospital doesn't mean you can't celebrate it in style.

NICU nurses at Odessa Regional Medical Center are in charge of some of the most precious cargo-premature babies. The children need intensive medical care and spend the first few weeks or even months in the hospital.

But the nurses don't stop at simply caring for the children,

For Halloween, the nurses created adorable costumes for the little ones to wear. The costumes ranged from Disney classics like Mickey Mouse and Snow White to Minions from Despicable Me.

Enjoy the adorable pictures in our slideshow below:

ORMC NICU celebrates Halloween Nemo from Finding Nemo Ariel from The Little Mermaid Woody from Toy Story Minnie Mouse Mickey Mouse Tinker Bell from Peter Pan Princess Toy Story Alien Snow White Minion from Despicable Me Peter Pan Princess Jessie from Toy Story King Minion from Despicable Me Mickey Mouse Elsa from Frozen Olaf from Frozen Sully from Monster's Inc. Belle from Beauty and the Beast

