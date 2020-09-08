Over 120 Idaho National Guard personnel return home after deployment to Southwest Asia

On Saturday, members of the 124th Fighter Wing of the Idaho National Guard returned home to Gowen Field where they were greeted by family and friends.

BOISE, Idaho — Over 120 members of the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing returned to Gowen Field on Saturday after deployment to Southwest Asia. Members were deployed earlier this year "in support of combat operations and to provide stability to Southwest Asia."

The 120 who returned is only a portion of the nearly 400 members that began deploying to Southwest Asia in May. This homecoming represents the largest group of Guardsmen deployed together.

More personnel will be deployed throughout the summer to assist with three additional National Guard operations, according to a press release.

124th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Shannon "Sinjin" Smith said the Idaho Guard is proud of the Guardsmen and women who served on this mission.

"We are glad to have them home and recognize that we still have brothers and sisters who are serving in harm's way," Smith stated. "The sacrifice of these Airmen has a ripple effect that is felt by their families and throughout our community. The steadfast support by the community of families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers means everything to us."

Returning National Guard personnel were greeted by their families after getting off the aircraft that brought them home.

Deployed officers that returned home will now enter a mandatory quarantine period with their families, as they are returning during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the trip home, medical staff was aboard multiple aircraft to ensure members were abiding by all precautionary measures.

