Palm Harbor firefighters surprise woman turning 100 years old

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two firefighters responded to an emergency call and ended up making a centenarian's day.
Palm Harbor firefighters Paul Holmes and Riley Botts were dispatched to a call for Mrs. Lenore "Lee" Crowley. While helping her out, they realized she was celebrating her 100th birthday.
Knowing it was a special occasion, they decided to do something special after finishing the call. So, they drove to the store and returned with her favorite flowers and a chocolate cake to bring a smile to Mrs. Crowley's face.
Happy birthday, Mrs. Crowley!
