CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. -- For Joe Kals, no obstacle is too great to overcome.

Kals, who became a paraplegic after a motorcycle crash, said he plans to climb 10 floors of the Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key using upper body strength alone.

"Humans are not made to live sitting down," he said during a news conference early Friday afternoon.

It would be quite the feat, but Kals knows he's more than up to the challenge. After spending years in denial that he'd ever walk again after the crash, he gave up that mentality.

"I'm not made to live sitting in a wheelchair,” he told 10News in an earlier interview. "I don't want to speak for everybody but me—after 35 years—I can say I need to have my body free."

