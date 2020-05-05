Community continues to give to people who need it most

Even though businesses are beginning to reopen, the fight against coronavirus continues.

TAMPA, Fla. — Honking their horns loud and proud, more than 100 cars took part in a Pasco County parade to honor healthcare workers and firefighters. Making special stops at a fire station in Zephyrhills and at Advent Hospital -- acknowledging the hard work they do for others.

A local effort to provide meals to hundreds of families is warming hearts. People living in this Apollo beach neighborhood put bags of food in their driveways for collection. They were picked up by a neighborhood Mascot called Manny the Manatee—dropping the donations off to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Keeping students fit and healthy, a PE teacher at Deltona Elementary School in Hernando County came up with a unique way to get kids to exercise. Staying more than 6 feet apart, he and other coaches spend time exercising with students and their parents.

“It’s just so nice to see them, they’re smiling. We haven’t seen them in over a month,” said teacher Michael Helfand.

The sounds of students cheering goes a long way for teachers at Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary School in St. Pete. Children and parents held signs thanking teachers for their hard work all year long. Teacher did the same in return. It's a way to make sure these kids feel connected and loved during this tough time.

