Pasco County firefighters put on birthday parade for boy battling cancer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Mother’s Day is his birthday, and David’s mom wants only one thing – for her son to survive cancer.
David Castle turned 8-years-old on Sunday. He’s fighting a rare form of kidney cancer that requires very aggressive treatment, so members of the Pasco County Fire Department decided to roll up and show their support.
A long line of Jeeps rolled down his street Sunday morning along with a giant sign truck with messages from all of the firefighters.
Happy birthday, David!
