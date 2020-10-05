Pasco County firefighters put on birthday parade for boy battling cancer

8-year-old David Castle is fighting a rare form of kidney cancer. His birthday is on Mother's Day.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Mother’s Day is his birthday, and David’s mom wants only one thing – for her son to survive cancer.

David Castle turned 8-years-old on Sunday. He’s fighting a rare form of kidney cancer that requires very aggressive treatment, so members of the Pasco County Fire Department decided to roll up and show their support.

A long line of Jeeps rolled down his street Sunday morning along with a giant sign truck with messages from all of the firefighters.

Happy birthday, David!

What other people are reading right now: