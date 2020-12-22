Crossing guard fills up stockings for kids who cross with him

The stockings were filled with teddy bears and other gifts for the students who walk with him.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One Pasco County school crossing guard is making sure the students who cross with him have a happy holiday.

His name is Ken Mizerek and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says he's known for going all out for the kids who cross with him.

This year, he asked them to make stockings. Then, he filled them all with teddy bears and other gifts.

The sheriff's office shared his act of kindness on its Facebook page. The comments were filled with kind words and people saying "thank you."

