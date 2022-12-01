35 law enforcement agencies swore 10-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel in as an honorary officer on Wednesday during a special ceremony.

PEARLAND, Texas — A little boy from Pearland is well on his way to becoming an honorary law enforcement officer with 100 agencies.

On Wednesday, he was sworn into 35 agencies during a special ceremony.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, has been battling brain cancer for several years. He’s always wanted to be a police officer and was inspired by Abigail Arias, an honorary Freeport Police Officer.

Although Abigail died in 2020 at 7 years old, her relentless courage and fight against cancer, inspired touched thousands of people across the country.

DJ never got the chance to meet Abigail but wants to carry on her legacy.

When Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey heard that DJ’s goal was to be part of 100 law enforcement agencies, he organized Wednesday’s ceremony and was blown away at the response.

Thirty-five different agencies participated in the event at the Brazoria County Courthouse.