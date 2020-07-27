Pharrell Williams donates 2,000 face masks to Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

First, Pharrell supplied Sentara Healthcare with 8,000 face masks. In his second round of PPE donations, he gave 2,000 masks to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's very own Pharrell Williams just made another generous PPE donation to first responders in his hometown.

This time, it was to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Staffers from the office posted about the donation on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The YELLOW organization, which is a non-profit founded by Pharrell, supplied the office with 2,000 face masks made by Adidas.

Just last week, the Grammy Award-winning musician donated 8,000 masks to Sentara Healthcare.