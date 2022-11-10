To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!

Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.

The plan was a coordinated effort between residents of the StoryPoint Pickerington location and the Powell location.

“I never expected so much fanfare for my birthday,” Virginia said. “But I’m so grateful.”