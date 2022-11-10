COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!
Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.
The plan was a coordinated effort between residents of the StoryPoint Pickerington location and the Powell location.
“I never expected so much fanfare for my birthday,” Virginia said. “But I’m so grateful.”
StoryPoint Senior Living says she was honored that her fellow residents took time to make her monumental birthday so special.