ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Once upon a time, on a Facebook page, there was a deputy who opened a story book.
With kids out of school, parents have found themselves juggling more responsibilities than normal. That's why deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are stepping up to help.
They've been picking up children's' books and reading stories to kids. It's all being streamed on the department's Facebook page.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office aren't the only ones with this idea. Pasco County deputies are also filming themselves reading stories.
Students have been out of school since March, and under Governor Ron Desantis' executive order, can't go back until at least May.
