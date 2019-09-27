PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police have yet another animal rescue to be proud of.

Recently, an officer saved the life of a dog that was hit by a car while trying to cross I-275.

Now, the department has shared a video of another officer going into a canal to save a lost fur baby.

Officer Fox climbed down a concrete slope to rescue a dog that had somehow become stuck. In the footage, you see Officer Fox wade into the water and reach out his hand to comfort the dog before gently petting its head. The dog was gently coaxed out of the canal.

According to a Facebook post from the woman who recorded the video, both the dog's back paws were hurt and he was malnourished. But, she said the dog was alive.

In a message posted to social media, Pinellas Park police urged all pet owners to make sure their pets have collars with tags. Officers also recommend microchipping your animals, so they can be returned home if they ever become lost.

