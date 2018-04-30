Police in Montoursville, Pa., went above and beyond the call of duty when they got a call from an elderly man recently.

The 84-year-old man's wife had been rushed to a hospital in Susquehanna, but he didn't know anyone in the area who could give him a ride to see her.

Montoursville Deputy Chief Jason Bentley picked him up at his home and gave him a ride to see her.

Shortly after the picture, hospital staff came out with a wheelchair and took him to his wife's bedside in the Emergency Room.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

