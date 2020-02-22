LONGWOOD, Fla. — It was supposed to be a regular trip to the salon for an elderly woman from Tampa, but Friday's trip proved otherwise.

The woman, who goes by Ms. Jenny, hopped in her car to get her hair done at a salon just a couple of blocks from her home when she got lost.

Ten hours later she found herself in an unfamiliar place with a dead cellphone.

That's when a convenience store clerk spotted her and called the police.

Longwood Police Department Officers Coppola and Lane took over and learned that Ms. Jenny was lost and needed to make her way back to Tampa.

The officers bought her a phone charger so that she could reach her family, who were relieved to hear from her, but due to medical reasons were unable to pick her up.

Without hesitation, the officers used their own money to pay for a ride-sharing service to take her back to Tampa.

The police department honored its officers with a quote about the importance of kindness:

"You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late. The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well. Life is short but there is always time for courtesy.- Ralph Waldo Emerson"

