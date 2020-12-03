CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 3-year-old Clearwater boy who loves police officers got the surprise of a lifetime on his birthday Wednesday.

Officer Nicolas Paloma from the Clearwater Police Department found out about Ezikiel and gathered four other officers to make a surprise visit to his birthday party.

Ezikiel was so excited he waited outside as the group rolled in with their lights flashing. The officers brought the boy gifts, including a little police car.

But, Ezikiel was not the only one surprised. Wednesday was also officer Paloma’s birthday, and the family surprised him with a gift as well.

The two blew out the candle on a cupcake as everyone sang happy birthday to both.

“Officer Paloma hopes to be the field training officer for Ezikiel in a couple of decades when he gets old enough to become a police officer,” the department wrote on Facebook.

