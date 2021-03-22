Two sisters serve as judges in Prince George's County | Get Uplifted

They're the first pair of sisters in the state of Maryland to serve on the bench.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's time to get uplifted! That time when we shine a light on positive stories!

This morning I'm introducing you to a pair of amazing sisters in Prince George's County.

You could call them sisters in law. But not because of marriage.

You see, Daneeka Varner Cotton and Donnaka Varner Lewis are both judges in Prince George's County.

Daneeka is an associate judge for the Prince George's County circuit court, while her sister Donnaka is an associate judge for the district court of Maryland, district five in Prince George's County.

They're the first pair of sisters in the state of Maryland to serve on the bench.

And if that wasn't enough for their mom to brag about, the sisters also have a brother, Geoffrey, who is an emergency room physician!

All three siblings also are proud graduates of Hampton University.

