ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You bring your Easter best and the Quellhorst family will bring the camera and professional photographer.

Tara Quellhorst shared the offer on Nextdoor for families who live near them in Snell Shores.

“We have big traditions of hiding Easter eggs and Easter baskets and then we usually go to brunch after church, and it’s a big thing, so we were like it’s going to be sad that people aren’t going to get their family Easter photos,” she said.

Her husband, Jeremy, is a professional photographer. He has 10 years of experience, and while his photography right now is focused on professional head shots and drone shots showing the beauty of Tampa Bay, this Sunday he’ll be walking his neighborhood capturing Easter Sunday from a distance.

“It’s going to be very poignant to see what Easter looks like during a global pandemic, and I think that speaks volumes," Tara said.

"It’s going to be interesting for kids to see what their parents were going through years from now.”



The photos are free, and the response has been more than they could have imagined.

“Oh my goodness it just like exploded!” Tara said.

They’ve had families ask for photos and single neighbors who want pictures with their pets. They’ve also received plenty of neighbors just saying thank you.

“Beforehand a lot of people didn’t know their neighbors, so it is kind of cool to know who’s around you, and hopefully it brings the best out of everyone,” Jeremy said.

It’s not a new tradition but a way to get everyone through this Easter together.

“For us, Easter is very important. It means hope. It means joy. It means love. And, it’s just something that that we need to reflect on,” Jeremy said.

“It means the promise of a future of being bright, and we think that’s very important right now. And so this is a way for us to celebrate as well. Instead of us just being at home and wishing we could celebrate with our community, now we get to go and celebrate with our community while being safe,” Tara said.

This story was inspired by a local resident who 10News reporter Courtney Robinson connected with on Nextdoor. She’s looking to share the positive stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

