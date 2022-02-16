Purple Heart recipient receives all-inclusive dream wedding to high school sweetheart at Old McMicky's Farm

Thanks to the "Mission I Do" program, the couple's dream wedding came to life Jan. 23.

ODESSA, Fla. — A couple received their dream wedding through Old McMicky's Farm's program, "Mission I Do."

"Mission I Do" provides free all-inclusive weddings to active duty military members and veterans — and Ivan Sears fit the criteria to the T.

Ivan and Sara Sears started their love story when they met back in high school and continued to stay in touch as friends, even after going in separate directions.

Even after Ivan joined the Marine Corps and Sara went to college, they still leaned on each other during stressful times.

“We were both going through a lot at the time," Sara said in a statement.

One day, she received a call from Ivan who was deployed in Afghanistan saying he has been hit by shrapnel (bomb fragments) in a blast. It wasn't until the second injury that his tour ended — he lost both of his legs to an improvised explosive device (IED).

Ivan, who is still on active duty, received two Purple Heart medals and made his way home to Texas for two years of rehabilitation which Sara helped him through.

After recovery, Ivan started to gain an interest in wheelchair racing and competed in the Warrior Games. He ended up winning gold and silver medals there as well as the Invictus Games.

All throughout that time is when the true love story blossoms — after going on dates and attending a friend's wedding, which was also made happen through the "Mission I Do" program, Sara says "...that's when things got serious."

The couple has been together now for seven years and only had a civil ceremony at the courthouse, but they always dreamed of the wedding they never had.

This is where the "Mission I Do" program came in handy — thanks to Old McMicky's Farm's program, the couple's dream wedding came to life on Jan. 23. The farm also arranged for a full Dress Blue Marine Corp Sword Arch Ceremony to honor Ivan as a surprise.

“The wedding was not a gift from the farm. The gift of the wedding was from Ivan to his bride Sara, fully earned by his service to his country,” Ralph Zuckerman, the farm owner, said in a statement. "Everyone in the military helps to protect our families so we thought one of the best ways to show our appreciation was to help them with the wedding celebration they had dreamed of."