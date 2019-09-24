RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — A fire department in California shared adorable photos of nine new babies born to firefighters between March and July.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District welcomed the department's "newest little family members" in photos of the babies and their parents and with their dads' fire gear.

"We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!" the department said on Facebook.

