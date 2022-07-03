CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We'd like to wish a happy birthday to Gladys Barnes of Robstown! She turned 100-years young over the weekend.
Gladys is a regular at her community dance club, and she says that staying active and having a positive mindset is the secret to a long and happy life.
"Just don't give up," Gladys told us, "don't say 'I'm 80, I can't do that.' You can do more than you think you can."
Not just that, but she says that a healthy diet and not smoking were big parts of her longevity!
So a big happy-birthday to our new Coastal Bend centenarian!
