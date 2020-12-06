Nyssa rodeo queen Jaeden Forrey brought in 25 other rodeo queens to ride around senior care facilities.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A group of rodeo queens did their part Thursday afternoon to brighten the spirits of residents at two Meridian nursing homes.

Nyssa rodeo queen Jaeden Forrey brought in 25 other rodeo queens to ride around the Creekside Transitional Care and Rehabilitation center.

Forrey's mom works at the facility and said the residents there need a pick-me-up.

"Give the folks something to hope for because their families haven't been able to come in and see them," she said. "They haven't been able to interact with anybody but the caretakers or each other. And I just feel like we wanted to give them a little bit of light.

After a request, they also swung by - on horseback - a nearby senior living community.

Rodeo queens from Oregon, Washington, and across Idaho participated in the pony parade.

Watch more 'Local News'