SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Employees at senior and children's care facilities typically schedule a year full of events to keep everyone's spirits high while going through medical treatment. But the pandemic has severely restricted visitors to those types of facilities.
Employees at Revel Communities senior living homes in Arizona started looking for ways to keep their residents connected during the holidays.
"We were looking for alternative ways to make the holidays fun and interesting for the residents and connecting with people without actually going out into a big, broader public setting," Danette Opaczewski of Revel Communities told Uplift. "You know, they haven't had family members being able to come and visit our communities. But they have been looking for ways to connect."
She came up with the idea to have her residents respond to letters to Santa from children being treated at HopeKids in Scottsdale. It's a place for families to stay with their children who have life-threatening medical issues.
"I think the art of a handwritten letter is still very valuable in emotionally connecting to people," Opaczewski told Uplift. "We actually had a lot of men pick up the pen and write a letter and I love that. I find our residents to be very resilient and I think they felt really connected to the kids."
The kids got a lot out of it too!
"This was just such a magical experience from them," Andrea Lewis with HopeKids Arizona told Uplift. "We've been hearing from so many of the parents who have said their kids just lit up and were filled with so much hope and joy from opening their letter from the North Pole and getting to see it's not just a generic letter, but really customized to them was incredibly special and definitely brought out that holiday magic that unfortunately, they might miss out on otherwise."