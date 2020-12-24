Senior and children's care homes have missed out on many events because of the pandemic, so employees partnered up to spread holiday cheer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Employees at senior and children's care facilities typically schedule a year full of events to keep everyone's spirits high while going through medical treatment. But the pandemic has severely restricted visitors to those types of facilities.

Employees at Revel Communities senior living homes in Arizona started looking for ways to keep their residents connected during the holidays.

"We were looking for alternative ways to make the holidays fun and interesting for the residents and connecting with people without actually going out into a big, broader public setting," Danette Opaczewski of Revel Communities told Uplift. "You know, they haven't had family members being able to come and visit our communities. But they have been looking for ways to connect."

She came up with the idea to have her residents respond to letters to Santa from children being treated at HopeKids in Scottsdale. It's a place for families to stay with their children who have life-threatening medical issues.

SECRETLY SANTA: This group of children with life-threatening illnesses just got personalized letters from Santa Claus. They were written by seniors, who got just as much joy out of the letters as the kds



"I think the art of a handwritten letter is still very valuable in emotionally connecting to people," Opaczewski told Uplift. "We actually had a lot of men pick up the pen and write a letter and I love that. I find our residents to be very resilient and I think they felt really connected to the kids."

The kids got a lot out of it too!