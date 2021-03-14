Sarasota girl receives backyard swimming pool from Make-A-Wish

Eight-year-old Priscilla has had multiple surgeries for a congenital heart issue and the water is 'her happy place,' Make-A-Wish said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A little girl from Sarasota who has spent much of her life in the hospital now has something to celebrate after receiving a swimming pool in her backyard from Make-A-Wish Southern Florida!

Priscilla Granados Soto wished for a swimming pool. The eight-year-old has already undergone four surgeries for a congenital heart issue and complications from the disease has kept her in the hospital for much of her life, according to a release.

Make-A-Wish says Priscilla's "happy place" is in the water where she is "relaxed and refreshed."

And on Sunday the foundation says it was able to make her wish come true. An "elaborate" pool party for Priscilla and her family and friends set the stage for the unveiling of her very own swimming pool, right in her backyard.

Make-A-Wish says it partnered with Sarasota Ford to serve frozen (non-alcoholic) drinks at the tiki bar, gave gifts and had music and dancing on the "to-do list" for Priscilla's special day.

The foundation says Priscilla was excited to "share a safe activity with her family that had nothing to do with hospitals and open-heart procedures."